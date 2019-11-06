The star of the LA Lakers, LeBron James, registered another triple-double on Tuesday night (05/11) and made history.

James dropped 30 points, 10 rebounds, and 11 assists, helping the Lakers rally past the Chicago Bulls (112-118) and earn their sixth straight win (6-1).

Per Justin Kubatko of Stat Muse, James surpassed Jason Kidd and became the oldest player to record three consecutive triple-doubles.

So far, the four-time MVP is averaging 25.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 11.2 assists. He’s also shooting at 47.4 percent from the field, 28.1 percent from deep, and 75.6 percent from the free-throw line.