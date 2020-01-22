Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban and Boston Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge have both offered to help Delonte West.

Video recently surfaced of West getting beat up in the street and placed into handcuffs.

West, who suffers from bipolar disorder, appeared to be in rough shape mentally and physically.

Per Shams Charania:

“Both Boston GM Danny Ainge and Dallas owner Mark Cuban have been in direct contact at various points, according to those close to West. They all want him to find his place in life, and they want to be a helping hand when needed.“

The National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) reportedly continued to support West financially as recently as this month and helped move him from Dallas to Maryland.



