John Collins of the Atlanta Hawks has been suspended 25 games for violating the NBA’s anti-drug policy.

Atlanta forward John Collins has been suspended 25 games for violating NBA's Anti-Drug policy. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 5, 2019

The NBA announced that Collins tested positive for Growth Hormone Releasing Peptide-2 (GHRP-2).

Collins’ statement to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski:

“First I want to apologize to my teammates, the Hawks organization, our fans, partners and community as a whole for this situation. I understand the impact this matter has on what we are trying to achieve together this season, and I am incredibly frustrated and disappointed in myself for putting all us in this position. I have always been incredibly careful about what I put in my body, but I took a supplement, which unbeknownst to me, had been contaminated with an illegal component,“ Collins said.

“I plan to appeal my suspension in arbitration so I can get back on the court as soon as possible and continue to contribute to our 2019-20 campaign.”

Collins is averaging 17 points and 8.8 rebounds in 32.2 minutes per game this season.

Collins is now the third player to be suspended this season for violating the league’s anti-drug policy, joining Wilson Chandler of the Brooklyn Nets and more recently, Deandre Ayton of the Phoenix Suns.